New Delhi: Actress Sargun Mehta, Known for her stellar performances in Punjabi Cinema recently sparked intrigue among her fans with a new post. Sargun Mehta took to her social media handle and shared a picture from a dubbing room featuring herself with popular singer Neha Kakkar. The image, which quickly gained traction online, shows Her and Singer Neha Kakkar sharing a light-hearted moment.

Check-Out The Post:

Mehta captioned the post, "DREAMIYATA MUSIC PRESENTS (GUESS) Sikha diya ya seekh liya... jo bhi hua hai dubbing room mein jald pata lag jayega. Can't wait for this one. OUT SOON ON DREAMIYATA MUSIC."

About DREAMIYATA

The production company DREAMIYATA , founded by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, has gained recognition for its innovative projects in television and music videos.

Their previous song "Ve Haaniyaan" is on the brink of hitting 100 million views and remains one of the most beloved songs of the year. This latest social media hint has led to widespread curiosity about whether this collaboration might be for a new song.