Sarah Jessica Parker

Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker slays in red lehenga, chequered blouse!

Hollywood actress Sarah Jessica Parker is popularly known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the iconic show Sex and the City which aired from 1998 to 2004.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted in a vibrant traditional Indian outfit on Thursday (October 21) and netizens are going gaga over how stunning she looked. 

On the sets of the comedy series 'And Just Like That', a revival of 'Sex and the City', the actress was clicked wearing a blue chequered blouse and a red printed lehenga with a floral hairstyle. The flamboyant outfit was designed by renowned fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock India.

The Instagram handle of Falguni Shane Peacock India described the outfit as "an exquisitely handcrafted, red-based, multicoloured Lehenga with intricate embroidery of silk threads and adorned with sequins, crystals and beads. The Lehenga is styled with handcrafted, full sleeves, cropped corset blouse. Sarah completed the look with a floral hairdo."

Take a look at Sarah Jessica Parker's Indian wear:

 

 

Sarah is best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the popular show Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004. She reprised her role in films of the same title 'Sex and the City' and 'Sex and the City 2'. 

Apart from her iconic, memorable role in the show, she has also starred in many films such as L.A. Story, Honeymoon in Vegas, Hocus Pocus, Ed Wood, The First Wives Club, The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, Did You Hear About the Morgans?, and New Year's Eve.

