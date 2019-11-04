Shah Rukh Khan: I must be the only person feeling happy getting older

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked his fans for making his 54th birthday memorable and feels that he must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older.

"And a very heartfelt Thank you to everyone who is reading this. Every year I feel that this is the most memorable birthday celebrations and every next year all your love makes it bigger and more memorable. I must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older! Love you all," Shah Rukh tweeted.

SRK turned 54 on November 2.

On the acting front, Shah Rukh was last seen on screen in "Zero", which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

