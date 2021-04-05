Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan poses like a diva, Navya Naveli showers her with compliments

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most talked-about star kids in Bollywood. With over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Suhana enjoys a huge fan-following much like her superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan. The 20-year-old often takes to Instagram to share snapshots from her daily life in New York City and pictures of her friends.

Recently, Suhana took to Instagram to post a stunning picture of her while seated at an NYC restaurant. She was seen wearing a black square-necked top with her hair tied up. The star kid had accessorised her look with golden hoops and two necklaces, one of which had an 'Om' symbol and her make-up was absolutely on-point! Suhana had accentuated her cheekbones with a bright highlighter and she looked nothing less than a diva in the photo. In the caption, she simply put a 'nail paint' emoji.

Many of her friends flooded the comment section with compliments and praises for the young beauty. Shweta Bachchan's daughter and Suhana's close friend Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the picture saying, "Ooooooo".

Here's the gorgeous photo:

Currently, Suhana is residing in New York and studying at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts.