Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dazzles in blue co-ord satin dress as she parties with pals in New York

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is no less than a celebrity. The star kid enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often keeps her followers entertained by sharing photos and videos of herself.

Suhana, who is currently in the US and is studying filmmaking, regularly shares party pictures on social media. Recently, the star kid took to Instagram and dropped a gorgeous photo of herself with her pals from a party.

Suhana is seen wearing a satin blue co-ord set and it wouldn't be wrong to say that she managed to catch the whole limelight once again with her saritorial choices.

Last month, Suhana posted a picture grating cheese. More than her chore, it is her fashion statement in the image that turned heads. In the photo, she stuns in a cropped beige top paired with a fitted skirt. She completed the look with soft make-up.

Well, not just Suhana, her brother Aryan Khan is also an internet sensation and has won over the internet with his dashing personality. Aryan, who has inherited his look and charm from his father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, can make any girl drool over him easily. In fact, he is turning out to be a new heartthrob among his generation in the tinslevilla.

Buzz is that both Suhana and Aryan are most likely to follow their father's footstep and enter the film industry. Shah Rukh has often expressed his opinion in prior interviews that he believes that his children should complete their education and learn acting for a few years before taking up any film offers.