Shama Sikander Sizzles In While Plunging Neckline Outfit, Sets Hearts Racing With New Video

Shama Sikander flaunted her glamorous avatar as she dropped a sensational video of her posing in a white plunging dress. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Actor Shama Sikander, who has been a part of several shows including 'Baal Veer', 'Ye Meri Life Hai' and others, has lately been an internet sensation. The actor may be away from the silver screen but she continues to enjoy a massive fan following. Shama recently dropped a steamy video of herself where she is playing with her hair and striking some sensuous poses before the camera.

In the clip, Shama was seen posing in a white gown with a plunging neckline. She looked all things stunning. Sharing the video she wrote, "I'm the typa girl'. Soon after the video was shared, fans reacted to it and complimented the actress. 

A user wrote, 'Wow beautiful looks'. 

Another fan gushed over her and wrote, 'Underrated Hottie'. 

Several other users also dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comments section.

Coming back to Shama Sikander, it was the 2004 slice-of-life TV show 'Yeh Meri Life Hai' which got her name and fame. Recently, her Reel on Instagram wearing a low-cut backless risque gown showing off her seductive moves on 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' track went viral. The actress has over 3.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

Speaking about her professional life, Shama Sikander has featured in several Bollywood films such as 'Prem Aggan' and 'Mann'. She was seen in a supporting role in 'Ansh: The Deadly Part'. Shama Sikander was seen in 'Dhoom Dhadaka' and later in 'Shunyaa', 'Seven'. 

Shama played the lead antagonist in 'Baal Veer'. She has also received acclaim for her roles in short films like 'Sexaholic'. She was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer 'Bypass Road' in 2019.

There has been speculations that the actor went under the knife for her epic makeover. However, she made revelations that she took botox treatment and did not undergo a surgery to get the look. She also opened up about her bipolar disorder stating that her physical transformation is because of the mental happiness she has achieved now after two years of illness.

