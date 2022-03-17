Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal chills with Chetan Bhagat and R Madhavan, fans ecstatic

New Delhi: Shark Tank India’s judge Anupam Mittal, who is founder of Shaadi.com, had a fun evening at author Chetan Bhagat’s home. Actor R Madhavan, who had earlier claimed that film ‘3 Idiots’ was much better than Chetan’s book 'Five Point Someone' that inspired it. They all seemed to be having a good time. Chetan’s wife Anusha Bhagat and one more woman can also be spotted in the picture.

Sharing the photo, Anupam captioned his post, “Bade arse ke baad, an intimate evening with a few friends over the weekend made me feel that things are finally returning back to ‘normal’ after a looong 2 years. Hope I am right. @anusha_bhagat thanks for the hospitality... @chetanbhagat @actormaddy."

Fans got excited looking at the photo. Many of them dropped hilarious comments, starting a meme fest. “Equity smjha de koi,” wrote one. Another commented, “Yaha pe bhi lag rahe baki log kuch pitch kar raha hain @agmittal”. A third wrote, “Sir aap bhi apni love story yahi likhwa do kal k kal naya book aa jayega”. One more user commented, “@agmittal are bhai in dono se milkar kya kud ki biopic banane ka irada hai kya.. hai to bygod isme hero to aap hi honge..@actormaddy @chetanbhagat sahi kaha kya maine."

Anupam Mittal had made a total of Rs 5.4 crore investments on Shark Tank India. The businessman, however, revealed that he regrets making some investments on the show. He further said that they were made as a result of FOMO. Talking to Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat he had said, “You know, I am talking to some of the top entrepreneurs, and my problem is I don’t have enough time and capital to be able to deploy in everything I think is great.”