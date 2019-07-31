Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's lip lock sets the internet on fire

Washington DC: It can`t get hotter than this! Singer Shawn Mendes and his rumoured girlfriend Camila Cabello were spotted locking lips in Miami. In the picture obtained by E! News, Shawn and Camila can be seen stealing a steamy kiss as they swim in the ocean.

Shawn was spotted in black swim trunks while Camila wore a white high cut one-piece which was partially hidden by a cover-up. This comes after Camila attended Shawn`s concert at the American Airlines Arena with her family.

"It already feels to them like they`ve been together for a lot longer than they have," a source previously told E! News when discussing the pair.

"They`ve known each other and been a part of each other`s lives for a while so it`s all very natural and moving quickly."

"The timing wasn`t right before but it is right now," the source added.

"They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven`t wanted to be apart at all. It`s 24/7 and all out at this point."

The rumours of a romance between the singers were first sparked after they were spotted out together in West Hollywood. Although all the signs have pointed out that the two singers are more than friends, Mendes suggested otherwise in a video posted to Twitter by Pop Crave on July 6.

In a video taken during a Q and A session with Mendes in Los Angeles, a fan asked him, "Are you dating Camila?" In response, he just shook his head.