close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's new pic motivates fans to stay fit

On the work front, the actress is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after a 13-year-sabbatical. 

Shilpa Shetty&#039;s new pic motivates fans to stay fit

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty's love for fitness is only too well known, and the actress never tires of encouraging fans to follow a regime to stay in shape.

The 44-year-old actress has now shared a picture on Instagram, where she is seen working out. The accompanying text reads: "30 days to make a habit, 90 days to make it a lifestyle. #ShilpaKaMantra."

"The start will always be the toughest hurdle to cross. But the day you begin is also the day you've won half that battle. Good habits become a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle = healthy, happy you," went Shilpa's caption.

In a recent interview, the actress, who is also a Yoga expert, said: "We are yet to learn a lot of things about yoga, we know so little about it. I feel the people of our country do not value yoga that much. Yoga, as a science, deserves a lot more importance at least in India. Look at the western countries and how they are utilising yoga to stay fit. I am trying to create awareness about yoga and fitness every day and regularly post on social media on this topic."

On the work front, the actress is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after a 13-year-sabbatical. She will be seen in "Nikamma," a romantic comedy starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, and directed by Sabbir Khan.

 

Tags:
Shilpa ShettyShilpa Shetty picsBollywood
Next
Story

Filmmaker Andrea Berloff impresses Melissa McCarthy

Must Watch

PT8M40S

Decision to revoke Article 370 is against democracy: Farooq Abdullah