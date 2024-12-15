Shraddha Kapoor Opens Up About Her Confidence In Stree 2 And Her Vision To Take Indian Cinema Global

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor has long been a beloved figure in the Indian film industry, admired not only for her remarkable performances but also for her unique vision as an artist. With the success of Stree 2, she has once again proven her mettle, delivering a standout performance that has solidified her status as one of the industry's leading stars.

In a recent interview on Aaj Tak Agenda, Shraddha spoke candidly about her deep commitment to Stree 2, revealing just how confident she was in the project from the start. "I was very confident that this sequel would be amazing, that it would turn out to be a fantastic film," she shared. "That’s why, with so much confidence, I didn’t sign any other film or even consider anything else. I was so personally invested in Stree 2 that I told myself, ‘Right now, I just want to do Stree.’ That’s how confident I was."

Her decision to put all other projects on hold to focus solely on Stree 2 speaks volumes about her dedication to the film. It highlights her unwavering belief in the potential of the film and her commitment to delivering a top-tier performance.

But Shraddha’s aspirations extend far beyond this successful sequel. Reflecting on her broader goals for Indian cinema, she revealed a desire to push boundaries and take Indian films to a global stage. "If I’m being honest, I did get some offers, but nothing felt exciting to me. My approach with Hindi films has always been that if I don’t find something exciting, I don’t do it," she said. "I truly feel that the current phase of Hindi cinema is really good. There’s a lot of expansion happening on OTT as well. I want to be like Shah Rukh Khan, to take our films to international markets and make them global films. That’s what I want."

With Stree 2 continuing to make waves at the box office, Shraddha is not only cementing her place as a top actress but also positioning herself as a forward-thinking visionary in Indian cinema. Her ambition to take Indian films beyond borders aligns with the global expansion of Bollywood, and her ability to blend commercial success with artistic vision is what makes her one of the most exciting and influential stars of her generation.