Shraddha Kapoor Rents A Lavish House In Juhu Rs 6 Lakh Per Month: Report

Shraddha Kapoor moves out of her parent's house and rents a lavish apartment in Juhu.
Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly moved into a luxurious new apartment in Juhu, marking a major lifestyle shift after staying with her parents for years. The move of the actress follows the success of her film, Stree 2.
The actress has reportedly rented a high-end apartment located on the third floor of a premium residential tower in Juhu. The sprawling property covers approximately 3,929 square feet and comes with exclusive amenities, including four dedicated parking spaces. Shraddha has signed a one-year lease, paying ₹6 lakh per month in rent. Reports suggest she paid the entire year’s rent upfront, totalling ₹72 lakh, along with a stamp duty of ₹36,000 and registration fees of ₹1,000.
Shraddha has lived with her parents for years despite her Bollywood stardom. This move signifies a new chapter in her life, coinciding with her career highs. Fans believe the success of Stree 2 has encouraged her to take this big step toward a more independent lifestyle.
Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 became the most successful Hindi film at the box office and living her dream of the same, Shraddha in an interview with NDTV said, "It was a childhood dream…for me to be a part of a film like this was fabulous. The first part Stree paved the way for horror-comedy in Bollywood".
