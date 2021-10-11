हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
shriya saran

Shriya Saran blessed with baby girl with husband Andrei Koscheev, actress shares adorable video!

Actress Shriya Saran shared on Monday, that she and her husband Andrei Koscheev welcomed their first child and have become parents.

Shriya Saran blessed with baby girl with husband Andrei Koscheev, actress shares adorable video!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev on Monday revealed they have become parents for the first time.

Saran, who got married in 2018, took to Instagram and informed her fans that she was pregnant in 2020.

The couple has reportedly been blessed with a baby girl.

"Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever...To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to God," the 39-year-old actor, known for films like "Sivaji: The Boss", "Awarapan" and "Drishyam", wrote alongside a video with Koshcheev and their baby.

Watch the video here:
 

Earlier this year, Saran had revealed the couple was relocating to India from Barcelona, Spain.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's "RRR", scheduled to release in January 2022. 

