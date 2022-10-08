Shweta Tiwari pens an adorable birthday wish for her 'Jigar ka tukda' Palak Tiwari

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari turns 22 today. The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' fame shared an adorable birthday post on her social media.

Taking a few gorgeous pictures of herself with Palak on Instagram, Shweta penned down a special birthday note for her daughter. It read, "Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, My ethereal Girl, My Pride, mere jigar ka tukda, my Life, My Daughter @palaktiwarii"

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Palak herself commented on the post, she wrote, "I love you the most in the whole world mummy" Many celeb pals of the actress also dropped congratulatory comments below.

On the work front, Palak rose to fame after she featured in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' with Harrdy Sandhu. Also,

Shweta Tiwari currently stars in Zee TV’s 'Main Hoon Aparajita' alongside Manav Gohli.