Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Make First Public Appearance After Tying the Knot - Watch

New Delhi: Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the loveliest couple of Bollywood. Ever since they shared their wedding pictures, their fans all across the nation are simply in awe of them. Now, the duo have made their first public appearance as husband and wife at Jaisalmer Airport as they headed off to Delhi.

While Sidharth was wearing a casual blue jeans with a black leather jacket, Kiara opted for a black traditional suit with a grey shawl. She had also put vermilion on her head. Fans were quite excited to see their first visuals after wedding and started showering their love in the comments section. “She looks stunning and shining in that look with sindoor and chuudha,” a user commented. “After Virat and Anushka they look like a real couple,” added another user.

Sidharth and Kiara got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7. They tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at Sid-Kiara’s wedding.

Hours after taking sacred pheras, Sidharth and Kiara announced themselves as each other’s better half by sharing mesmerising pictures from their dreamy weddings. “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai.” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead,” they captioned the post.

For the ceremony, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre, while Kiara donned a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga, which featured intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture. It was inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Kiara Advani’s kaleeras also caught the attention of netizens as it had couple’s initials as well as paid tribute to Sidharth’s late pet dog Oscar.