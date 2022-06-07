हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala's UNSEEN adorable video with a kid goes viral - Watch

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: The slain singer's adorable unseen video where he can be seen playing with a kid has gone viral. Moosewala can be seen pulling this young boy's cheeks and showering immense love on him. 

Sidhu Moosewala&#039;s UNSEEN adorable video with a kid goes viral, late singer pulls his cheeks, showers love -Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's tragic end broke a million hearts. His family, friends and fans, all are left grieving after the 28-year-old was shot in a broad daylight by a group of men in Mansa, Punjab. He was killed on May 29, 2022, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. 

SIDHU MOOSEWALA'S UNSEEN VIDEO

The slain singer's adorable unseen video where he can be seen playing with a kid has gone viral. Moosewala can be seen pulling this young boy's cheeks and showering immense love on him. Viral Bhayani, the popular pap, posted the video on his Instagram. Fans have dropped their heartwarming comments on the post as well. 

WHAT HAPPENED ON MAY 29...

On the day he was shot with bullets, Sidhu Mooselwala's cousin and a friend, were also travelling in a jeep with him, reportedly. They too got injured in the attack. Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on a temporary basis.

The Punjab police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited the residence of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district to express condolences to his family. 

The probe into the matter is underway. 

 

 

  

