Sobhita Dhulipala Opens Up About Her Night Manager Character

The official Hindi remake of the British television series 'The Night Manager' emerged as a clear winner with audiences across the country as the crime-thriller OTT series won rave reviews for its seasoned performances, and for the manner, it was reimagined for an Indian audience. 

New Delhi: The official Hindi remake of the British television series 'The Night Manager' emerged as a clear winner with audiences across the country as the crime-thriller OTT series won rave reviews for its seasoned performances, and for the manner, it was reimagined for an Indian audience. 

Someone who stood out especially for the aura and mystery she brought to the character was Sobhita Dhulipala, who not only dished the oomph and sex appeal but also proved to be a solid performer as she owned her character 'Kaveri'.

Talking about how she managed to so effortlessly slip into the shoes of the role, said Sobhita, "The word Kaveri represents water. Water can be still but it can be very deep, the currents change from day to night, much like Kaveri's life that’s very turbulent but also serene. I feel answers should not be given, they should be arrived at and I think with her character we know and see as much as we need to and sometimes you want to lean a little bit closer to hear her better and to know what lies simmering beneath the surface. I think that's really nice writing so I didn't feel the need to add more. Since you see her only from the perspective of her partner (Anil Kapoor) and from Aditya's character, you don't know her from many other perspectives…so maybe holding back is what gives her that mystery."

Considering how she was absolutely loved in the first installment of the series, audiences can't wait to see Sobhita Dhulipala revive her character 'Kaveri' in the next season of 'The Night Manager', which will premiere on June 30, 2023. 

