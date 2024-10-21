Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Inside Pics As Her Wedding Festivities With Naga Chaitanya Begin

Mumbai: Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding festivities with Naga Chaitanya have begun and the actress just a while ago dropped the pictures of Pasupa Danchatam which means the wedding festivities have begun. The actress in one of her interviews had mentioned that she wants to get married in a typical Telugu way and as said she looks like a gorgeous Telugu bride-to-be and the glow on her face is unmissable. Sobhita dropped the pictures on her Instagram account and looked ethereal in a green and orange saree and flaunted her Indian beauty with utmost grace.

Check out the post of Sobhita Dhuliapala as she shares the excitement of her wedding festivities that have begun in full swing.

Sobhita and Chay's engagement came as a shocker to fans. The couple got engaged on August 8, 2024, and it was Nagarujana who shared the news by sharing pictures of the engagement. The actor's father and veteran actor even mentioned that they ain't planning to get married anytime soon.

But looking at Sobhita's post, it seems like the couple couldn't resist and get married soon. Just two days ago, Chay shared the first picture with Sobhita and received a lot of hate comments and later he disabled the comment on the post.