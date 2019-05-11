Something 'strange' happens with Nora Fatehi at Delhi airport—Watch

New Delhi: Morrocan beauty Nora Fatehi is an internet sensation and is often in the limelight due to her social media posts. The actress, who shot to fame with her killer dance moves in the song 'Dilbar' from 'Satyameva Jayate', keeps her fans entertained through her glamorous Instagram uploads.

On Saturday, Nora took to the app and shared a hilarious video. She captioned it as “Something really strange is starting to happen... stay tuned....@stevenroythomas @zoya.makeupandhair”

The actress has plum deals in her kitty and is gearing up to set the silver screen ablaze with her performance in various films.

Nora will be seen in 'Bharat' which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It has been helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

She will also share screen space with John Abraham in 'Batla House'. This marks the duo's second film after 'Satyameva Jayate'.

The gorgeous dancer-actress also has Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' in the pipeline.

With such interesting films up her sleeve, we wonder what the actress has in store for us this time.