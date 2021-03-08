Sonakshi Sinha to make her digital debut on Amazon Prime

New Delhi:Sonakshi Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Twitter on Sunday."SONAKSHI MAKES HER DIGITAL DEBUT... #FirstLook of #SonakshiSinha in #Amazon`s new series [not titled yet]... Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are the executive producers... Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi," he tweeted.

The `Dabangg` star and the `Gully Boy` film director also confirmed the same news on their social media accounts by posting the first look of Sonakshi as a cop from the untitled series.

Alongside the post, the caption read, "There`s no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and again. And on the eve of #WomensDay, we`re taking things up a notch! Can`t wait for @aslisona to show us yet again how girls get it done! Coming soon, on @primevideoIN".

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 33-year-old actor will also be seen playing a role of the brave social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, in the upcoming Indian Hindi-language war drama action film `Bhuj: The pride of India`, directed, co-produced, and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya. She also announced her character Bulbul from her upcoming Netflix film titled `BulbulTarang` few days ago.