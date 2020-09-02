Sonali Bendre resumes shooting amid new normal

Mumbai: Actress Sonali Bendre has resumed shooting amid the new normal. She captured a few moments from her shoot day in the COVID-19 era.

"Back to work #ShootDay," tweeted the actress, along with a short video. In the video, Sonali is seen on her way to the set from home, entering a sanitisation booth, getting her temperature checked before entering the make-up room. She gets her make-up done by professionals in PPE kits.

The clip then documents moments of the shoot, where everyone takes due precaution while working.

Earlier, Sonali had revealed that the lockdown gave her no alternative but to be tech-savvy. She said that she is happy to learn new things during the lockdown, which began in March.

"It is no secret that I am technologically-challenged, but this lockdown has given me no alternative but to get the hang of it! I've had to figure out how to log on to zoom calls on my own, how to go LIVE on Instagram etc," she had tweeted.