Sonam Kapoor Turns 38: 10 Top Picks From Diva’s Family Album

Sonam Kapoor has made a strong name for herself both in the world of acting and fashion. Today, on June 9, the fashion icon celebrates her 38th birthday. Sonam shares an inseparable bond with her siblings — Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Moreover, she cherishes a close relationship with her extended family. On this note, we present a curated selection of captivating moments from her family album throughout the years.

1. The regal family

Here is a picture of the “Neerja” actress posing for a regal picture with her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Don't they make for a picture-perfect family?

2. Mommy & me!

Little Sonam Kapoor looks cute as a button in this throwback picture with her mommy dear.

3. Family outing

Take a look at this lovely photograph of the diva with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu from their recent trip to London.

4. Chachu dear

Sonam shared another blast from the past on her Instagram handle with her chachu, Sanjay Kapoor.

5. Sibling duo

Sonam Kapoor wished cousin brother Arjun Kapoor with a cute photograph of them together.

6. Picture-perfect family

The stunner treated netizens with another throwback photo with her parents and sister Rhea Kapoor. The picture is proof that Sonam has been a diva since childhood.

7. The sassy duo

Don't Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor make for a sassy sister duo as they break the dance floor with their moves?

8. The Kapoor sisters

When the Bollywood beauty posed in stylish ethnic attires with her sister clan including Jahnvi Kapoor, Kushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor.

9. The sibling bond

Here is Sonam Kapoor's black-and-white click with brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor from her wedding festivities.

10. Fashionistas!

The Kapoor sisters put the fashion police on their toes with their impeccable sense in this click from Los Angeles.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8, 2018, and the couple welcomed their firstborn, a son, in August 2022.