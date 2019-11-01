close

SRK

SRK truly justifies the tag of 'Badshah': Siddharth Nigam

"He is an inspiration to many and I wish him a very Happy Birthday and a prosperous life ahead," Siddharth added.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: TV actor Siddharth Nigam is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and, ahead of the latter's 54th birthday on Saturday, he expressed his love and admiration for the Bollywood superstar.

"I am in total awe of Shah Rukh Khan and I believe he truly justifies the tag of 'Badshah of Bollywood'. Shah Rukh sir is an inspiration and is looked upon by most aspiring actors. With his aura and charm, he has a humongous following not only in India but globally -- a dream for any actor," Siddharth said.

"I have grown up watching all Shah Rukh Khan movies and I have always adored his personality including his intelligence, wittiness and his commitment towards his professional as well as his personal life."

In fact, a lot of the dialogues delivered by Siddharth's character Aladdin in Sony SAB's show "Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga", are inspired by SRK's dialogues.

"He is an inspiration to many and I wish him a very Happy Birthday and a prosperous life ahead," Siddharth added.

 

SRKBadshahSiddharth NigamShah Rukh Khan
