Suhana Khan's 'kind of grown-up' pics go viral, Agastya Nanda says 'unfollowing'

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan is a social media favourite already! The pretty Suhana is also an avid Instagrammar, who regularly posts interesting stuff online.

She recently posted a few pictures with a caption reading: I kinda look like a grown up no?

To which several celebs such as Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor commented too. Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya Nanda wrote 'unfollowing' on her timeline.

The star kids such as Suhana, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda share a great camaraderie and fans want to dig out details about their Bollywood move too.

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University last year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.