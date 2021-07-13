Suniel Shetty clarifies 'Sorry folks, no Delta variant in my society' after BMC seals building due to rising COVID cases

Mumbai: Actor Suniel Shetty took to social media to refute reports claiming that his building has been sealed by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, calling it misreporting and fake news.

Suniel Shetty, who resides in Prithvi Apartments in South Mumbai's Altamount Road, tweeted claiming there is no "Delta Variant" in his building society. The actor said that while a notice has been put up on one wing, the entire building has not been sealed.

My building is safe and the family is fine. One wing has a notice up but NOT entire building sealed as being misreported. My mother, my wife Mana, #Ahan, #Athiya & my staff; as well as the entire Bldg are fine & thank U for your good wishes. Sorry folks no #DELTA — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 12, 2021

"Wow! Must say that fake news spreads quicker than any virus. People, pls don't spread panic. There's NO Delta Variant' in my building society. Just one COVID+ case & the patient is recuperating at Breach Candy hospital. The others are currently negative and self quarantined," Suniel Shetty tweeted on Monday evening.

