Supermodel Alicia Kaur Opens Up About Facing Racism In The Early Years Of Her Career; 'Get This White Girl Out...'

Mumbai: Alicia Kaur, a Mumbai-based supermodel with Australian roots, has emerged as a prominent figure in the Indian fashion industry. Known for her captivating runway presence, including appearances at prestigious events like Lakme Fashion Week, the supermodel recently shared her approach to dealing with skin colour diversity trolls in the modelling world.

The modelling and fashion industries have made significant progress in embracing diversity, welcoming models of various skin tones and body types. However, this inclusivity wasn't always the norm. In a conversation with ANI, Alicia Kaur reflected on the discrimination she faced in both Australia and India during the early years of her career.

"When I started modelling, one of the biggest things I was bullied for online was being white. I got remarks like, 'Get this white girl out of the country.' And I thought, in my own country, I'm not considered a white girl. I grew up being called a 'wog,' which is a highly derogatory term for someone of Greek or Italian heritage. My mum is Anglo-Chinese, and my dad is Greek. I grew up feeling like I didn't belong in my own country," Alicia shared.

She added, "To then come here and be called a white girl was disheartening. It made me realise that, no matter where I go, there will always be bullies. Discrimination seems to follow you, regardless of where you are."

Alicia also revealed her mantra for overcoming discrimination:

"There will always be someone who believes they are right, or that their way is the only way. I've completely detached myself from this negativity through self-talk. I tell myself, 'Nope, don't get involved.' I see beauty in every individual because there's something beautiful in all of us. I know who I am, or at least I think I do. I'm still learning and growing. My ultimate goal is to become a better person every day. But to achieve that, I need to understand who I am and what I love about myself."

The supermodel acknowledged that her journey to success was far from smooth. Despite facing numerous rejections in her early years, Alicia maintained a disciplined lifestyle, a principle she now advises young, aspiring models to follow.

She emphasised the importance of daily routines in achieving one's goals:

"I believe in the power of daily practice. Discipline and consistency keep you focused. Having a routine, setting goals, and envisioning who you want to become are key. Every goal I set for myself in India, I've managed to achieve."

Alicia Kaur made headlines earlier this year for her performance with actor Sidharth Malhotra at a retro-themed fashion show by designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil in Delhi.