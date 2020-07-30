Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar Police cannot carry out investigation in Mumbai without permission, says Maharashtra minister

New Delhi: As new developments hit headlines in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a Maharashtra government minister said that the Bihar Police cannot carry out its investigation in Mumbai without permission. After an FIR was lodged against Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by his father KK Singh in Patna recently, a team of Bihar Police began its investigation in Mumbai parallelly. The case is also being investigated by the Mumbai Police.

"Bihar Police cannot investigate the case in Mumbai without permission. The team should first inform the Mumbai Police," Minister of state for home (rural) Shambhuraj Desai told Zee Media.

The Maharashtra government has, meanwhile, maintained that Sushant's case won't be handed over to the CBI despite mounting pressure from the actor's fans, a few Bollywood personalities and politicians. As per Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police is fully capable of a fair probe and is doing the investigation fairly.

Desai also added that during Mumbai Police's interrogation, Sushant's family did not name anyone. The Mumbai Police is questioning people and Bollywood personalities and investigation is going in the right direction.

The Mumbai Police has so far questioned over 35 people in Sushant's case while the Bihar Police has quizzed his sister Mitu Singh and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression.