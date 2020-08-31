Sushant Singh Rajput death case: WhatsApp chat of house staff Dipesh Sawant with Kushal Zaveri raises suspicion

MUMBAI: In the latest development on Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Whatsapp chats of his house staff Dipesh Sawant on the day of the actor's death has surfaced.

The leaked WhatsApp chats reveal that Dipesh had a conversation with Kushal on the morning of June 14. At 10.51 am on 14 June, Dipesh sent a message to Kushal which read, 'Hi sir, SSR asked me to get in touch with you regarding the (company name).'

On the other hand, Kushal replied to Dipesh's message only much later around 2:30 pm asking if 'Bhai', referring to Sushant, was safe. "Bhai is safe no...Please reply yes or no..Bhai we are outside, let me know if you need any help. Bhai ko bhai koi help chahiye toh phone karna (Call me if SSR needs any help). We will reache there within 5 minutes," Kushal replied to Dipesh.

Now, the timing of Dipesh's message to Kushal on WhatsApp raises concerns as multiple reports claim that during this time, the four members present inside SSR's house were trying to open the actor's locked bedroom door.

The WhatsApp chat between Dipesh and Kushal has led to several speculations surfacing on social media.

In related development, the CBI interrogated Rhea Chakraborty, the prime suspect in Sushant death case, for the fourth consecutive day. Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi, cook Neeraj, actor's sister Meetu Singh, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's friend-roommate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea's friend Jaya Shah, cook Neeraj Singh and Mumbai-based businessman Suved Lohia were also questioned by the central probe agency.