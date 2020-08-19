Sushant Singh Rajput death case: With CBI probe people trust there will be justice, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Patna: After the Supreme Court verdict allowing the CBI to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday (August 19, 2020) claimed that the matter was not just related to the late actor's family but concerned the entire country and with the CBI investigating the case people believe justice will be delivered.

"Supreme Court verdict makes it clear that probe by Bihar Police and FIR registered here were correct. Not just Sushant Singh Rajput's family or people of Bihar, entire country is concerned over the matter. With CBI probe, people can trust there'll be justice," Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

The JDU chief further said that the Bihar Police was doing it's duty by probing the case but did not get any cooperation in Mumbai. The top court's decsion makes it clear that what happened was not right.

"It was duty of Bihar Police to probe after complaint, but they didn't get cooperation in Mumbai. Behaviour meted out to our IPS officer is known to all. With SC verdict, it's clear what happened wasn't right. Any political comment in this situation isn't right," he said.

On the personal comments made against him, the Bihar CM said, "These things are not about politics, they are about justice. We are focused on providing justice. What was said, was not right. Probe will speed up now. Today it was proved that we abided by law in the steps we took."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The apex court also said that the FIR filed in Patna by Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh was correct and the Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation.

The apex court delivered the verdict on a plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty who had sought transfer of FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police has been probing the case since then.

However, Sushant's family, friends and fans had been vocal on social media for quite some time demanding a CBI probe into his death.