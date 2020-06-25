हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput postmortem: Shekhar Suman demands reinvestigation

Shekhar Suman has created a forum called #justiceforSushantforum demanding a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, even though the death is being investigated by Mumbai Police.

Sushant Singh Rajput postmortem: Shekhar Suman demands reinvestigation

Mumbai: Shekhar Suman does not seem too convinced with the postmortem report that claims Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. The veteran actor demands reinvestigation.

"We all will have to take a more belligerent stand and not be cowered down by the suicide narrative and whitewashed slanted theories. This time we won't listen. This time we won't be convinced. #justiceforSushantforum," Shekhar Suman tweeted on Thursday.

"So it has been declared that Sushant Singh's was plain and simple suicide. Don't fall for that. I suspected this wd happen. The narrative was set from before. That's why the forum has become all the more imp. Plz raise your voices for a reinvestigation," he wrote in a separate tweet.

Shekhar Suman has created a forum called #justiceforSushantforum demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, even though the death is being investigated by Mumbai Police.

From the very beginning, Shekhar Suman has been claiming that Sushant didn't commit suicide and he is a victim of foul play.

"Ek Bihari ko to maar diya par abhi hum sab zinda hai. Yeh bhoolna mat. Badla to liya jaayega. Jo bhi iske gunehgaar hain unko saza to milegi. (A Bihari has been killed but we all are still alive. Don't forget this. We will take revenge. Whoever is the culprit will be punished.) Biharis of the world unite," Shekhar Suman had tweeted a few days ago.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police received the final postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput which reportedly mentioned the actor's death as a "clear case of suicide with no other foul play". However, seems Shekhar Suman isn't really convinced with the report.

Sushant Singh RajputShekhar Sumanjustice for sushant forum
