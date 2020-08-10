Sushant Singh Rajput was closest to Priyanka di: Shweta Singh Kirti counters Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chat claim

New Delhi: On Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chat claim in which Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly told the actress that his sister Priyanka was "evil and manipulative", his other sister Shweta Singh Kirti has posted videos defending the family. The post features two old videos of Sushant from an interview in which he said he was "close to all his sisters, but Priyanka gets him."

When Sushant was asked who he had a "Pavitra Rishta" with, he took Priyanka's name.

"He admits he was closest to his sister Priyanka (Sonu Di) because she gets him... #Warriors4SSR #justiceforsushant #godiswithus," Shweta captioned her post.

Shweta's niece Mallika Singh (her eldest sister's daughter) also said that Sushant and Priyanka were "truly inseparable".

Rhea, who has been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant's family, on Sunday shared screenshots of her alleged conversation with the actor, in which he had expressed concerns about Priyanka, calling her "evil and manipulative".

In the chat shared by Rhea, Sushant said that he believed his sister was "manipulating 'Sid Bhai'", apparently referring to his friend- roommate Siddharth Pithani. Meanwhile, he also praised Rhea's family and called them "epic".

Meanwhile, Rhea, her brother Showik will on Monday appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the money laundering probe. Their father Indrajeet Chakraborty has also been summoned. Rhea and Showik have already been quizzed, this will be their second visit to the ED office.

Sushant was found hanging at his residence in Bandra on June 14.