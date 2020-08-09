Sushant Singh Rajput called his sister 'manipulative', claims Rhea Chakraborty in screenshots of her chats with actor

New Delhi: Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant Singh Rajput's family, has shared screenshots of the alleged conversation she had with the actor, in which he expressed concerns about his sister Priyanka, calling her "evil and manipulative". Sushant and Rhea were dating each other.

In the chat shared by Rhea, Sushant said that he believed his sister was "manipulating 'Sid Bhai'", apparently referring to his friend- roommate Siddharth Pithani. Meanwhile, he also praised Rhea's family and called them "epic".

"Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. Behind these important changes. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar," he wrote.

In the next message, Sushant said: "You please smile, you look great like that. I would try to sleep now. I wish I had a dream like Jamila. Would it be amazing? Bye."

Hours later, he went on to say his sister is "pure evil and manipulating 'Sid bhai'."

Sushant wrote, "('To Priyanka'), You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to attract attention playing the victim card to the most nonnegotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol." He adds that his sister had gone against the teachings of their mother.

The context of the message is, however, unknown.

Read the messages here:

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a day after she appeared before the Enforcement Directorate office, Rhea revealed the only two things of Sushant she possesses - a "gratitude list" written by Sushant, where he has mentioned that he is grateful for his life and the presence of Rhea's family in his life and his sipper.

"The only property of Sushant that I possess. And this is his handwriting lillu is showik (her brother), bebu is me, sir is my dad, ma'am is my mom, fudge is his dog," Rhea explained the names on the note.

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Rhea, her brother Showik, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and former manager Shruti Modi in connection with the money laundering probe. Rhea and Showik have been asked to appear before the ED on Monday as well.

Sushant was found hanging at his residence in Bandra on June 14.