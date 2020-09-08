हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti hits back at Rhea Chakraborty over 'fake' FIR: Nothing's gonna break us

 Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and a Delhi-based doctor for sharing a "bogus" medical prescription for the late star.

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s sister Shweta Singh Kirti hits back at Rhea Chakraborty over &#039;fake&#039; FIR: Nothing&#039;s gonna break us

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has slammed Rhea Chakraborty over the police complaint she filed against her siblings Priyanka and Meetu Singh. Shweta called the FIR 'fake' and said, "Nothing's gonna break us, definitely not this fake FIR!"

On Monday, Rhea filed a police complaint against Priyanka, Meetu and a Delhi-based doctor for sharing a "bogus" medical prescription for the late star. She claimed that these people hatched a conspiracy and obtained false prescription on the letterhead of a government hospital for banned medicines and administered the same to Sushant without supervising doses and quantity.

Later, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Priyanka, Meetu and others for abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy by prescribing Sushant medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court, this case has been transferred to CBI for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Rhea is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked to Sushant's death. Today is the third day of interrogation. 

(With PTI inputs)

Sushant Singh Rajput Shweta Singh Kirti Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput death case rhea chakraborty FIR
