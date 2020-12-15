हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kanika Dhillon

Swara Bhasker's ex-boyfriend Himanshu Sharma gets engaged to writer Kanika Dhillon, see pics

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma said, "We are happy to announce we are engaged and getting married soon."

Swara Bhasker&#039;s ex-boyfriend Himanshu Sharma gets engaged to writer Kanika Dhillon, see pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kanika.d

New Delhi: Film writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma got engaged in a private ceremony on Monday. Kanika took to social media to announce the engagement and shared a few glimpses from the ceremony. "Famjam and more .. with Himanshu Sharma," she captioned her post.  

Kanika and Himanshu started dating a year ago. "After being in a relationship for a while now... We are happy to announce we are engaged and getting married soon. Looking forward to a happy and great life ahead," the couple said in a statement.

For the engagement, Kanika opted for a yellow salwar kameez and while Himanshu wore a blue kurta with a white Nehru jacket.

Here are the pictures:

Himanshu Sharma was previously in a relationship with actress Swara Bhasker while Kanika Dhillon was earlier married to Prakash Kovelamudi. They got divorced in 2019. 

On the professional front, Kanika Dhillon is known for writing films like 'Manmarziyaan', 'Kedarnath' and 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. Himanshu, meanwhile, has penned movies such as 'Raanjhanaa', 'Tanu Weds Manu' series and 'Zero'.

As of now, she is looking forward to the release of Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Haseen Dillruba' and he is busy with 'Atrangi Re', directed by Aanand L Rai.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kanika DhillonHimanshu Sharmakanika dhillon himanshu sharma engagementswara bhasker ex-boyfriend himanshu sharma
Next
Story

His sob story starts: It's Kangana Ranaut vs Hrithik Roshan again - Here's what happened
  • 98,84,100Confirmed
  • 1,43,355Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M16S

Video: PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stones of several projects in Gujarat today