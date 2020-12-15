Swara Bhasker's ex-boyfriend Himanshu Sharma gets engaged to writer Kanika Dhillon, see pics

New Delhi: Film writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma got engaged in a private ceremony on Monday. Kanika took to social media to announce the engagement and shared a few glimpses from the ceremony. "Famjam and more .. with Himanshu Sharma," she captioned her post.

Kanika and Himanshu started dating a year ago. "After being in a relationship for a while now... We are happy to announce we are engaged and getting married soon. Looking forward to a happy and great life ahead," the couple said in a statement.

For the engagement, Kanika opted for a yellow salwar kameez and while Himanshu wore a blue kurta with a white Nehru jacket.

Here are the pictures:

Himanshu Sharma was previously in a relationship with actress Swara Bhasker while Kanika Dhillon was earlier married to Prakash Kovelamudi. They got divorced in 2019.

On the professional front, Kanika Dhillon is known for writing films like 'Manmarziyaan', 'Kedarnath' and 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. Himanshu, meanwhile, has penned movies such as 'Raanjhanaa', 'Tanu Weds Manu' series and 'Zero'.

As of now, she is looking forward to the release of Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Haseen Dillruba' and he is busy with 'Atrangi Re', directed by Aanand L Rai.