हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker holidays with boyfriend Himanshu Sharma-See pic

Unlike many Bollywood celebrities, Swara Bhasker surely doesn't believe in keeping her relationship under wraps, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress who is on a Europe tour, shared an adorable picture with her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma.

Swara Bhasker holidays with boyfriend Himanshu Sharma-See pic

New Delhi: Unlike many Bollywood celebrities, Swara Bhasker surely doesn't believe in keeping her relationship under wraps, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress who is on a Europe tour, shared an adorable picture with her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Swara wrote, "When your girlfriend forces a vacation on you and then makes you pose for selfies also!  #TortureByHoliday with #HimanshuSharma."

Swara was recently in news for deactivated her 'controversial' Twitter handle. On being asked about it, the actress had told Pti, "I deactivated it. Digital detox. I will be back when I return to India next week,” adding, “I wasn’t able to enjoy my holiday and was all the time tracking what’s happening in India. I just felt I’m getting addicted to Twitter."

The actress received a lot of flak for acting out a masturbation scene in her blockbuster film Veere Di Wedding and calling Pakistan a 'fallen state' for banning her film. However, Swara is a pro at handling people who badmouth her and gives it back as best as she gets.

"I have been targeted by paid trolling in the past and I'm used to it. Many twitter-users and some prominent comedians and commentators have turned the ‘I took my Grandmother to watch VDW' into very funny satirical comments on twitter. I'm grateful both for their support and their humour, "Swara had said in a statement.

Apart from Swara Bhasker, Veere Di Wedding stars Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. Permanent roommates actor Sumeet Vyas too played a pivotal role in the film. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film was jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

 

Tags:
Swara BhaskerHimanshu Sharmaholidaysmasturbation sceneVeere Di WeddingSonam Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close