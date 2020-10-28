Taapsee Pannu chills on the white sand beach, wearing striped bikini and yes she's dreaming about Maldives!

New Delhi: Drop everything else and check out how Bollywood stunner Taapsee Pannu is relishing her throwback Maldives vacay. She took to Instagram and posted a picture wearing a ravishing striped bikini with pants, looking simply hot!

Taapsee can be seen chilling on the white sand of the picturesque Maldives, covering her face with a huge hat. Take a look here:

Sometime back, Taapsee Pannu, her sister Shagun, cousins and boyfriend Mathias Boe holidayed together in the Maldives. The Pannus shot a 'biggini shoot' which actually their take on a viral video by Yashraj Mukhate of 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame viral stuff.

Their fun biggini shoot video went viral for days. From Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar to Saqib Saleem, Kajal Aggarwal and many others - all loved the hilarious biggini video.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in 'Thappad' which received a warm response from the viewers. She has a few plum projects in her kitty such as Haseen Dillruba and Jana Gana Mana amongst others.