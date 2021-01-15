Taapsee Pannu tries a 'bathtub photoshoot', calls it 'cheap thrills' - Pic Proof

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has proved herself as a versatile performer over a period of time. Her movie choices have helped her carve a niche place for herself in the industry and likewise the talented find is a popular social media celebrity as well.

With over 18.2 million followers on Instagram, Taapsee Pannu knows her Insta game quite well. She recently dropped a photoshoot click where she can be seen chilling in the bathtub. Do read her interesting caption: Coz sitting in the tub to get pictures clicked seems to be the new in thing so thought let me just see what exactly the thrill is about ! #CheapThrills #StillThinkingWhy

Taapsee Pannu's curly hairdo and a kickass photoshoot in the bathtub have become a talking point on social media as fans are loving it.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen playing a sprinter in Rashmi Rocket. As per reports, the film will open in theatres next year around Diwali. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.

The actress also has 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Haseen Dillruba' in her kitty.