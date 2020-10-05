Taapsee Pannu's swipe at news channels: Thank you for holding the fort of entertainment long enough

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is quite vocal about her opinions on social media, has taken a dig at news channels for prioritising entertainment over news. In a tweet posted over the weekend, Taapsee said that since theatres have now been allowed to reopen from October 15, the film industry can take over the job of entertaining people.

"Now that theatres are allowed to open with 50% occupancy its only fair to expect some ‘news’ channels to focus 50% more towards ‘real’ news. Thank you guys, you held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf. We can take over from here on. #SharingCaring," read her tweet.

Take a look:

A few days ago, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar had taken a jibe at the media for ignoring the farmers' protest and instead focussing on Karan Johar's viral party video and Bollywood alleged drug probe.

"If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels. They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan's party!. it seems that Karan's do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels," he tweeted.