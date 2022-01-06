Tanishaa Mukerji reacts after toe ring sparks wedding rumours, jokes 'do I need to justify my fashion sense'

New Delhi: Actress Tanishaa Mukerji recently made headlines after rumours of her wedding went viral on the internet. It all started when the stunning 43-year-old shared a picture of her feet, displaying her stunning toe rings.

Since wearing toe rings is commonly associated with Indian married women, fans started speculating that Tanishaa had a secret wedding at the beach. However, the actress has squashed all such rumours in a recent interview with a leading daily.

Reacting to fans questioning her toe rings, she said, "I like wearing toe rings and I thought it looked good. That’s why, I took a picture and posted it. There’s nothing more to it. Do I need to justify my fashion sense to people?"

Tanishaa said that if she were to get married, she would announce it.

She said, "Of course, everybody thinks about it. My dream wedding keeps changing till I find the dream man to get married,” she quips, and adds, “I’m not breaking all the hearts yet. If and when I tie the knot, I will let the world know it. I’m not a quiet person. It’ll be a fanfare."

For the unversed, the day before yesterday, Tanishaa had offered a glimpse of how she welcomed the New Year.

One of the photos showed her wearing a self-made crochet top.

In another picture, actress Kajol's sister was seen wearing rings on both her feet, which left social media users speculating if the actress has gotten married and her beach vacation is actually a destination wedding.

In Indian culture, toe rings are traditionally put when a woman gets married. However, these days, many unmarried girls are also seen sporting toe rings as a fashion statement.

Tanishaa recently made her Bollywood comeback with a film titled ‘Code Name Abdul', released in December 2020. She will also be seen in the horror film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'.

She enjoyed huge popularity during her stint in 'Bigg Boss 7'.