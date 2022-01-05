Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji got married secretly? Her latest vacation photo sparks rumours

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Kajol's sister and 'Bigg Boss' fame Tanishaa Mukerji may not be actively doing films these days, but she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The 'Neel And Nikki' actress is currently vacationing and dropped a series of photos from her outing, which left her follower in a tizzy.

One of her pictures from her outing has sparked rumours if the actress has secretly tied the knot.

Tanishaa offered a glimpse of how she welcomed the New Year. One of the photos show her wearing a self-made crochet top. In another picture, she is seen wearing rings on both her feet, which left social media users speculating if the actress has gotten married and her beach vacation is actually a destination wedding. For the unversed, in Indian culture, toe rings are traditionally put when a woman gets married. However, these days, many unmarried girls are also seen sporting toe rings as a fashion statement.

The actress has not yet reacted to her wedding rumours.

Sharing the pictures, Tanishaa wrote, "Sand in my toes and the sea in my soul! Appreciating every moment I’m living! Started the new year wearing my #crochet top which I made! I taught myself a new skill in the lockdown and transformed all the restlessness of a restricted life into this beautiful creative energy! #crocheting #skill #mondayvibes." Have a look:

Tanishaa recently made her Bollywood comeback with a film titled ‘Code Name Abdul', released in December 2020. She will also be seen in horror film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'.

She enjoyed a huge popularity during her stint in 'Bigg Boss 7'.

Live TV