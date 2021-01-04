Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and ‘That 70’s show’ actor, dies at 65

Washington: Veteran actress Tanya Roberts, best known for playing a Bond girl in ‘A View to Kill’ and Midge Pinciotti on That '70's Show, passed away at the age of 65.

The actress collapsed while walking her dogs on December 24 and was admitted in Cedar-Sinar Hospital in Los Angeles thereafter. She died on Sunday, her longtime friend Mike Pingel told The Hollywood Reporter.

The cause of her death has not yet been revealed and she showed no signs of illness prior to the collapse. It was confirmed that her death was not COVID related.

Pingel told The Hollywood Reporter: “I'm devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realized how much she meant to them.”

Her most notable performance in a major film role was in the 1985 Bond film ‘A View to a Kill’. The film, starring Roger Moore as 007, saw her play Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of villain Max Zorin played by Christopher Walken.

Despite the global media attention that follows every Bond release, her movie career didn't take off as she had hoped.

Tanya Roberts is survived by her partner of 18 years Lance O'Brien, her sister Barbara and her beloved pet animals.