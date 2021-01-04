हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tanya Roberts

Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and ‘That 70’s show’ actor, dies at 65

Tanya Roberts had collapsed while walking her dogs on December 24

Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and ‘That 70’s show’ actor, dies at 65
Credit: Instagram/ @realtanyaroberts

Washington: Veteran actress Tanya Roberts, best known for playing a Bond girl in ‘A View to Kill’ and Midge Pinciotti on That '70's Show, passed away at the age of 65.

The actress collapsed while walking her dogs on December 24 and was admitted in Cedar-Sinar Hospital in Los Angeles thereafter. She died on Sunday, her longtime friend Mike Pingel told The Hollywood Reporter.

The cause of her death has not yet been revealed and she showed no signs of illness prior to the collapse. It was confirmed that her death was not COVID related.

Pingel told The Hollywood Reporter: “I'm devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realized how much she meant to them.”

Her most notable performance in a major film role was in the 1985 Bond film ‘A View to a Kill’. The film, starring Roger Moore as 007, saw her play Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of villain Max Zorin played by Christopher Walken.

Despite the global media attention that follows every Bond release, her movie career didn't take off as she had hoped.

Tanya Roberts is survived by her partner of 18 years Lance O'Brien, her sister Barbara and her beloved pet animals.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tanya RobertsBond girlTanya Roberts latest news
Next
Story

Meet Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of India's vaccine man Adar Poonawalla, in pics
  • 1,03,40,469Confirmed
  • 1,49,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M35S

China deploys its tanks in front of Indian posts on LAC