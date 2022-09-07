NewsLifestylePeople
Tejasswi Prakash BRUTALLY trolled for her ‘fake english accent’ in Naagin 6 - Watch

In fact, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor also made a reel reprising the character and shared it on Instagram which made her fake accent more viral.

Sep 07, 2022
  • Actress Tejasswi Prakash goes viral for her fake accent video
  • The actress works in the serial 'Naagin 6'
  • She is currently dating actor Karan Kundra

Mumbai: Post her stint in `Bigg Boss 15`, Tejasswi Prakash is making a buzz, either for her relationship with Karan Kundrra or her looks, and most recently, her exaggerated accent in `Naagin 6`.

To portray the character of a foreign-returned lookalike of Pratha (the lead character of `Naagin` played by Tejasswi), she changed her accent to sound like an NRI from London, but it got so exaggerated that many of her fans trolled her for it and others made fun of it.

In fact, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor also made a reel reprising the character and shared it on Instagram which made her fake accent more viral. Here is the video shared by the actor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared(@janhvikapoor)

Though in a recent interview, Tejasswi pointed out that it was all meant to make her fans laugh and also to educate them and if it is going viral her purpose is served.

In the video, she can be heard talking to her on-screen sister Mahek (played by Maheck Chahal). Mahek asks her: "Aadhi raat ko walk kar rahi ho" (You are walking in the middle of the night?) and she replies: "Listen, jab walk karte hai tab time nahi dekhte aur time dekh ke kabhi walk nahi karte ... kyunki koi agar dekhte hai to humara figure dekhte hai aur mai apna figure maintain karti hu so isliye walk karti hoon."

Here is the video which went viral:

This video grabbed a humongous number of eyeballs and while speaking to a YouTuber Janice Sequeira, Tejasswi said: "I wasn`t following any accent, it wasn`t legitimate. I just wanted to make it sound extremely funny. And if people found it funny, that`s great."

"Whatever sells. In a time when there are such good things being made, with everything nice and it doesn`t work. My show is working even when not everything happening in it makes sense. You do it convincingly and it sells."

The hilarious video and speaking style in the show has became talk of the town. Now, the show has taken a leap and Pratha`s twin daughters have made their entry. It has to be seen how Tejasswi woos her fans once again and what new she brings in her look and character.

