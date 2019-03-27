हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranking Roger

The Beat singer Ranking Roger dead at 56

Roger founded The Beat in Birmingham in 1978. The band was behind the hit songs "Mirror in the bathroom", "Too nice to talk to" and their cover versions of "Can't get used to losing you". 

Pic Courtesy: Ranking Roger Instagram

London: Ranking Roger, popularly known as the vocalist of The Beat, has died. He was 56.

According to a statement on the band's website, Roger, whose orginal name was Roger Charlery, breathed his last on Tuesday at his home, reports guardian.com

It is reported that Roger had suffered a stroke last summer and was diagnosed with two brain tumours and lung cancer in recent months.

"He fought and fought and fought, Roger was a fighter. Sadly Roger passed away a few hours ago peacefully at his home surrounded by family.

"Roger's family would like to thank everyone for their constant support during this tough time. More to follow in the coming days. RIP Roger," read the statement. 

