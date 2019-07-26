close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Angad Bedi

This is why Angad Bedi spent a lot of time in courtrooms

Actor Angad Bedi says he visited real courtrooms to prepare for his role of a lawyer in web series "The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati".

This is why Angad Bedi spent a lot of time in courtrooms

Mumbai: Actor Angad Bedi says he visited real courtrooms to prepare for his role of a lawyer in web series "The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati".

Angad along with a team of close associates visited Mumbai High Court to witness proceedings. 

"While I went through several DVDs and films based on courtroom drama, I wanted to have a glimpse of real courtroom debate and the atmosphere before I gave my first shot," Angad said. 

"I wanted to witness how a lawyer presents the case of his clients in a real court, and watch their body language and the way they put across statements in front of a judge. After spending a good amount of time, I left the premise with loads of anecdotes and experience that I have used on the show. The idea was to bring to the table a real gaze and instances, so that the doesn't look gimmicky," he added. 

According to ALTBalaji's Twitter handle, "The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati" will focus on the "crime of passion that divided India's patriarchal society of 1959 and led to its most controversial judicial case. The three gun shots fired by Commander KM Nanavati began a war of moralities, sexes and communities".

Angad will be seen as lawyer Karl Jamshed Khandalavala. 

Tags:
Angad BediThe Verdict: State Vs Nanavati
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor gets rid of his caps after 9 months, Malaika Arora reacts

Must Watch

PT5M43S

BS Yediyurappa takes oath as 19th Chief Minister of Karnataka