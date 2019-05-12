close

Taimur Ali Khan

This picture of Taimur Ali Khan with his 'strong moms' is adorable beyond words!

Karisma took to Instagram and shared a picture with her sister Kareena, mom Babita and nephew Taimur.

Image Credits: Instagram

New Delhi: Mother's Day was celebrated across India on May 12 this year and social media is full of pictures of celebs with their moms. Some chose to put up old throwback pictures while others shared the recent ones. Actress Karisma Kapoor, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram and shared a picture with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, mom Babita and nephew Taimur Ali Khan. The picture is adorable beyond words and will make you smile the moment you see it.

The caption is, “Coz family is everything #happymothersday #strongmoms”

We love the way Kareena is looking at her little munchkin!

The actress is a doting mom to baby Tim and is often spotted picking him up from school.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen with Akshay Kumar in 'Good News'. The film marks the duo's re-union after a gap of more than nine years. They were last seen together in 2009 film 'Kambakkht Ishq'.

