This week in Smriti Irani's Throwback Thursday post, Tulsi and Parvati smile with Karan Johar

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani has a goldmine of throwback photos and this Thursday, she went down memory lane to share a picture with filmmaker Karan Johar and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' star Sakshi Tanwar. Smriti (Tulsi) and Sakshi (Parvati), who claimed to fame with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', respectively, had appeared on Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee With Karan' years ago and the picture was taken then.

It features Karan sandwiched between the two stars and the trio flash their million-dollar smiles. "POUT MIA alert," is how the actress-turned-politician initially described the photo, referring to Karan, who is most of the times photographed with a pout.

"Throwback to a time Karan Johar smiled in photos taken... PS notice how slim yours truly was. Totally blame the damn hampers for the weight gain," she further wrote.

Take a look at the throwback photo here:

Now that's what we call a perfect throwback treat. Isn't it?

An amused Karan soon responded in kind and exclaimed, "Oh God! That may have been the last time I smiled in a photograph!! And what was I wearing?"

Smriti Irani played Tulsi in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' for over eight years. Both she and Sakshi ruled the TV industry in the early 2000s.