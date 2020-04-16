Throwback Thursday: Kareena Kapoor is missing her girl squad like all of us, shares pic to prove!

New Delhi: While the lockdown in the country has been imposed to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus, people are missing their friends and family already. After all, not catching up with near and dear ones can actually take a toll on you, right? But right now, social distancing is the norm and staying home is the only way out to contain the COVID-19 virus.

In the Throwback Thursday series, Kareen today posted an old picture of her girl gang comprising Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Bebo's caption reads: We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables. Can't deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long #ThrowbackThursday

Well, aren't we all on the same page, missing our friends?

There are plenty of memes on social media suggesting how bad people are missing their BFFs amid the quarantine period.

Our celebs meanwhile are trying out different activities to keep them busy. From painting, sketching to make-up tutorials, cleaning and washing dishes - almost everything.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.