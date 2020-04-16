हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff heats up the internet with her bold bikini avatar!

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is a fitness enthusiast much like her brother. Good looks and fit bods run in the family. Krishna amped up the internet with her bold bikini pictures, flaunting her fit and fab body. 

Tiger Shroff&#039;s sister Krishna Shroff heats up the internet with her bold bikini avatar!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is a fitness enthusiast much like her brother. Good looks and fit bods run in the family. Krishna amped up the internet with her bold bikini pictures, flaunting her fit and fab body. 

The stunner has some beautiful tattoos adding on to her edgy and bold avatar. Check it out: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Que sera, sera. 

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Krishna Shroff is certainly making this lockdown look like a piece of a cakewalk. At least her pictures suggest so, as she has made the most of her stay at home 

She is currently dating a professional basketball player Eban Hyams. Together, they have been spotted on a couple of occasions in Mumbai at popular hangout zones. 

Krishna Shroff runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. She regularly gyms and works hard on her fitness levels. 

The 27-year-old Krishna first courted controversy for posing topless pictures on Instagram back in 2015.

 

Krishna ShroffTiger ShroffTiger Shroff sisterjackie shroff daughterbikini
