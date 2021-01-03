हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tollywood

Tollywood actress held after NCB raids hotel in Mumbai; 400 gms MD worth over Rs 10 lakhs seized

The raid was reportedly conducted in a hotel at Mumbai's Mira Road. 

Tollywood actress held after NCB raids hotel in Mumbai; 400 gms MD worth over Rs 10 lakhs seized
Representational Image

Mumbai: A Tollywood actress has been held following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at a hotel in Mumbai that also resulted in the seizure of 400 gms MD worth over Rs 10 lakhs.

According to reports, drug peddler Chand Mohammad was also caught red-handed, whereas, drug supplier Saaed is still absconding. 

The raid was reportedly conducted in a hotel at Mumbai's Mira Road. Further investigation in the case is underway.

With NCB in action, several celebrities have come under scanner over the past year

From A-listers such as Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to Rhea Chakraborty, Arjun Rampal, Karan Johar's party and Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa - all names have popped up in the case, in some ways or the other. 

Recently, Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar was also issued a notice by the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drugs nexus, and the star director had responded via his lawyer. It has been learnt that Karan Johar's lawyer replied to the NCB notice and provided all the necessary information with regard to the 2019 viral party video. 

