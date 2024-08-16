Advertisement
VE HAANIYAAN

Trending: Spot Sargun Mehta And Hubby Ravi Dubey's Wedding Footage In 'Ve Haaniyaan' Music Video - Watch

The Music Video of Ve Haaniyaan is out, Watch Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s heartwarming wedding video in it

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The highly anticipated music video for the female version of Ve Haaniyaan produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta is out. It has been sung by Neha Kakkar, and it's already winning hearts. Following the success of the original version, this latest release seems like a cherry on top for the fans. 

The music video of this version features never-before-seen footage from Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s own wedding, held back in 2013. It offers a rare and intimate glimpse into their special day.

With the release of their maiden production, original Ve Haaniyaan, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Musiic has struck gold, it looks like. Ve Haaniyaan has swiftly crossed 100 million + views on YouTube and even surpassed Miley Cyrus Flowers as the most-used track on Instagram Reels.

