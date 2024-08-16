New Delhi: The highly anticipated music video for the female version of Ve Haaniyaan produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta is out. It has been sung by Neha Kakkar, and it's already winning hearts. Following the success of the original version, this latest release seems like a cherry on top for the fans.

The music video of this version features never-before-seen footage from Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s own wedding, held back in 2013. It offers a rare and intimate glimpse into their special day.

With the release of their maiden production, original Ve Haaniyaan, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Musiic has struck gold, it looks like. Ve Haaniyaan has swiftly crossed 100 million + views on YouTube and even surpassed Miley Cyrus Flowers as the most-used track on Instagram Reels.