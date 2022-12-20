topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
TWINKLE KHANNA

Twinkle Khanna interviews Sundar Pichai, reveals 3 things she learnt from the 'iconic' Google CEO

Twinkle Khanna News:  The actress-turned-writer, film producer owns a digital content platform, Tweak India.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 04:27 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Twinkle Khanna interviews Sundar Pichai, reveals 3 things she learnt from the 'iconic' Google CEO

Mumbai: Film producer and author Twinkle Khanna recently got a chance to speak to Google CEO Sundar Pichai at an event, where she was seen interviewing him.

Twinkle shared a slew of pictures with him on Instagram and shared the three things she had learnt from him. She spoke to Pichai about the advantages of being brought up in India and how he manages to stay grounded.

Twinkle wrote on Instagram, "Santa got me an amazing early Christmas gift - an interview with @sundarpichai the iconic CEO of @google and here are 3 things I have learned from him. 1. What are the global advantages of being brought up in India. 2. What does he do to stay grounded and keep his inner werewolf at bay 3. What the advent of AI means to the world at large. Look out for an in-depth interview coming up soon with our global Icon. #GoogleForIndia @googleindia."

A day before, Twinkle had shared a video of getting a hair makeover ahead of the event.

Twinkle is an actor-turned-writer, film producer and owns a digital content platform, Tweak India.

She is married to actor Akshay Kumar, with whom she has two children Aarav and Nitara.

Live Tv

Twinkle KhannaSundar PichaiGoogle CEOTwinkle Khanna newsTwinkle Khanna interviewSundar Pichai newsTweak IndiaGoogle India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corona explosion' will happen in China on New Year!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murder' of humanity in a train!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war